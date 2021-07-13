The Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma had to testify before Zondo to respond to the allegations that he’d facilitated and been party to endemic corruption. He defied that instruction and charged that Zondo was biased against him because they had a close personal relationship -- an allegation Zondo denies. Zuma was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He was taken into custody after refusing to hand himself in, and is being held in a prison in Estcourt in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. The ex-president maintains his innocence and accuses the top court of convicting him of contempt without a trial, and of not giving him the opportunity to argue for a lighter sentence. He’ll be eligible for parole in less than four months, but could spend longer behind bars if convicted in his bribery case.