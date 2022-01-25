A world in which users hold most of their data in personal crypto wallets that they can carry from platform to platform would be hard for a few social media giants to dominate. If a competitor to Twitter showed up that was easier or more fun to use, for example, people could just port all of their data over by linking their crypto wallet to the new platform. (Think of it as analogous to carrying cash in a physical wallet. If you’re looking at a fruit stand and a new seller shows up with higher quality or a better price, you can just walk over and take your business to them.)