Unpaid leave, yes, but not paid leave (unless you work directly for the federal government). The 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act allows workers at companies with at least 50 employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for the birth, adoption or foster care of a child, serious personal or family health condition, and for a family member’s military deployment. That law covers about 60% of the American workforce. But a report prepared for the Labor Department showed that, in 2018, two-thirds of eligible workers couldn’t afford to take unpaid time off, and that more than half of those who took advantage of the benefit did so because they were sick, not to take care of a new child.