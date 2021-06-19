Many conservatives migrated to Parler, which calls itself “the world’s premier free speech platform.” Following the insurrection at the Capitol, however, Parler’s app was removed from the iPhone App Store and Google Play, making it almost impossible to download the service to a mobile device. Florida, where Republicans hold the governor’s office and a majority in the legislature, enacted a law imposing fines on social media companies that bar a candidate for state office for more than 14 days. Trump and his conservative supporters have pressed to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which gives tech companies broad protection from the kinds of liability publishers traditionally face for defamatory content, along with broad leeway to moderate discussions and remove posts or leave them alone. Section 230 has its share of liberal critics as well. They say it allows tech companies to ignore the damage caused by users’ bad behavior, including Trump’s provocative tweeting while in office.