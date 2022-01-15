It is, but many other games don’t charge nearly as much upfront. Also, in some circumstances, playing can be extremely rewarding. Essentially, if you earn tokens in a game that grows in popularity, those tokens can grow in value, perhaps sharply: In 2021, the price of AXS went from 54 cents to $94. That means playing is not only a contest against digital dragons but a form of currency speculation as well. Whether or not that’s a sustainable model, during Axie’s upswing it was enough to attract players in low-income countries like the Philippines. Those who couldn’t afford the game’s upfront cost often rented existing Axies from earlier players. In many cases, they paid by sharing their income from the game. Last year, there was a flood of social-media posts about people in the Philippines making more money via Axie than at traditional day jobs -- reports that might be worth taking with many grains of salt, given the incentives for game creators and early players to talk up a game’s appeal.