Spain’s then-Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, said it was intended to lift the threat of border controls and usher in a new era of “shared prosperity.” During a four-year implementation period, the territory is to operate under passport-free Schengen terms, with officials from the European border agency Frontex helping with controls at Gibraltar’s port and airports. As ever, the bone of contention is the extent of Spain’s role in policing the frontier amid Gibraltarian and British suspicions that Madrid will seek to use the new protocols to undermine sovereignty. Gonzalez Laya said Spanish officials would have to be present to ensure Schengen controls were being carried out properly and that Spain would have the last word in saying who could enter the territory. Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar’s first minister, has said he’ll never permit any Spanish state presence.