It’s difficult to know the true extent of these off balance sheet obligations, though there are some clues. HSBC analysts estimated in October that Chinese developers had at least $2.7 billion of private placement notes due in the following 18 months. Bloomberg-compiled data shows at least $852 million of private bonds will be coming due through the first quarter of 2022. There could be a lot more out there. Many investors were shocked to find out earlier this year that Evergrande had privately guaranteed a $260 million note issued by a company called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises. Fantasia disclosed it had $150 million of private bonds only after it ran into repayment trouble, according to Fitch Ratings. Evergrande, Kaisa, Fantasia and Agile didn’t respond to requests for comment.