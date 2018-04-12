Pegged to the U.S. dollar since 1983, most of the time the Hong Kong dollar is the dullest currency around. But this past year has been different: It has been falling and falling until it finally breached the point at which the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is mandated to intervene. Any sustained buying by the central bank would be eagerly watched by home owners and investors, since it might spell the end for the era of easy money that has helped drive housing prices and the stock market to record levels.

1. Why has the Hong Kong dollar been so weak?

Primarily because the interest rates that matter in Hong Kong haven’t risen in tandem with U.S. rates, making it more attractive for investors to sell local dollars and buy higher-yielding U.S. dollars. The premium of the U.S. interbank rate, known as Libor, over Hong Kong’s equivalent, Hibor, has reached its widest point since 2008.

2. Why are interest rates stuck?

Simply put, an abundance of liquidity. As one of the main global financial hubs, Hong Kong has drawn massive inflows as a result of monetary easing by the world’s major central banks and an exodus of capital from mainland China. Investors there have been moving funds into markets including Hong Kong to diversify their portfolios. Those inflows mostly remain in Hong Kong, meaning banks are flush with cash. In such circumstances, there is no pressure for them to raise interest rates.

3. Why doesn’t Hong Kong mirror the Fed’s interest rate moves?

Every time the Federal Reserve lifts its benchmark interest rate, the HKMA does indeed raise its base rate -- but with little effect. That’s because the base rate is the rate at which the authority offers overnight funds to banks -- hardly relevant when the banking system is brimming with cash. The real rate to watch is Hibor: It’s the floating rate on most new mortgages and will be the first indicator of tightening liquidity. Another rate that matters is the prime rate, which is often the basis of a cap on mortgages. It is set by each of the banks; none of the major lenders has changed its prime rate since 2008.

4. Will the Hong Kong Monetary Authority intervene?

The de facto central bank is mandated to buy the local currency at the lower limit of HK$7.85 -- a level it had not breached since the current band was put in place in 2005. But the level was finally breached -- at about 4:53 am Hong Kong time on April 12. The HKMA said it stands ready to fulfill any requests from banks to support the currency. The move to the weak end of the band has been well anticipated and has come without the fireworks associated with speculative attacks on pegged currencies. If it needs to, the central bank is seen as having the capacity to comfortably shoot down speculators.

5. Has the HKMA intervened in recent years?

It has sold Hong Kong dollars from time to time including after the global financial crisis. But the last time it bought the currency was in 2005, shortly before the new band was implemented, to curb inflows betting on a stronger Chinese yuan.

6. Why might this impact Hong Kong asset prices?

Central bank purchases of the currency have the potential to boost borrowing costs by draining liquidity from the financial system. Another option for the HKMA, which has a similar impact as buying Hong Kong dollars, is to sell a type of Hong Kong dollar debt known as Exchange Fund Bills. It last announced additional EFB sales in September, which helped to push up Hibor and stem currency declines.

7. So when will Hong Kong rates finally, finally rise?

Banks are likely to be hoarding funds in anticipation of HKMA intervention. Still, market indicators such as one-year forward points and interest-rate swaps tell the same tale: Expectations that rates will rise anytime soon are minimal.

