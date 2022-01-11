Democrats may expect to lose their majority, and that could be a factor in the retirements. But the age data suggest something else may be going on as well. After losing the House in the 1994 elections, Democrats regained it in 2006 for only four years, and they only had unified control for two of those years. For those who decided after 2010 to stick around, it’s now been another 12 years — and they have now had the opportunity once again to serve in key positions during a period of unified government. Moreover, it seems likely that by the end of this Congress they will have passed many of their priorities (some of which already were achieved in 2021). In other words, for those in their 70s and 80s, the question isn’t really why they are leaving soon but why they stuck around this long.