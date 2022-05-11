Placeholder while article actions load

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is much more than a celebration of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. It is a testament to how, for centuries, the nation has adapted its political institutions without violent revolution. That openness to change and capacity to evolve peacefully and lawfully goes a long way toward explaining how a small island plays such a large role in global affairs — and why I am such a strong believer in its future.

It is easy to lose sight of the UK’s long-term strengths amid the swirl of political scandal and drama of Brexit. Full disclosure: I opposed Brexit. In fact, I said it was the dumbest thing any country had ever done — until the US Trumped it.

But as a business owner with more than 4,000 employees in the UK, as someone who married a British citizen and has long made London a second home, and as a philanthropist who actively supports many UK communities, I never doubted the UK would find ways to remain a global economic powerhouse and the great financial center of Europe. Its adaptability and openness to other cultures and ideas, and the combination of its language and location (between the US and Asia), form an extraordinary competitive advantage — but hardly the only one.

Advertisement

The UK’s universities rank among the best in the world. Its creative industry — the arts, theater and television (“Yes, Minister” and “Foyle’s War” are personal favorites) — punches far above its weight, creating jobs at triple the rate of the rest of the economy. Britain’s political system is also growing more dynamic, as mayors and local leaders play an increasingly important role in national affairs. Over the years, Bloomberg Philanthropies has been glad to assist British mayors through programs that support innovation and collaboration across parties.

During my time in New York’s City Hall, I worked closely with London’s then-mayor Boris Johnson, just as I am doing now with Mayor Sadiq Khan. I have addressed Tory party conferences in Birmingham and Blackpool, worked with a variety of Labour leaders, and met with Scottish National Party leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow. My cross-party relationships overseas won’t surprise anyone in America, where I’ve been a Democrat, a Republican and an independent.

I’ve never believed any one party has a monopoly on truth, and I’ve always thought that the public is well served by a diversity in media, so long as news organizations are driven by facts. Sadly, the UK is at risk of following the US down a path toward media that is hyper-partisan and highly sensationalized. In the US, we have suffered serious consequences from media outlets that ignore facts and stoke outrage, which have contributed to a level of instability in our political system that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Advertisement

The British people, I would hope, will not have to witness a mob storm Parliament and threaten to hang its government leaders. But avoiding that dangerous fate can no longer be assumed. It rests, in no small part, on media that is committed to facts, truth and reasoned dialogue.

Thankfully, there remains a strong tradition of independent and sane journalism in the UK — not only at the BBC, but also at the Financial Times, the Economist, the Times and others. But as more outlets prioritize eyeballs over brains, the need for hard-nosed reporting and hard-headed analysis is growing. That is especially true given the noticeable and regrettable decline in coverage of business news. The combination of these two factors — rising partisan media and declining business reporting — is leaving a significant gap in the news industry, and we are stepping in to fill it.

We already have a newsroom of 500 people in London. And now, at a time when many media companies are contracting, we are launching a news platform for British consumers who are interested in business and finance: Bloomberg UK.

Advertisement

This is the next stage of our global expansion, including increasing our coverage of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Business and economic news is increasingly central to people’s lives. From Brexit to the supply-chain crisis to the energy shortage resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine — we are delivering news that makes our subscribers smarter, and business leaders and investors more successful.

Bloomberg UK is specially tailored to all those who live in and do business with the UK. It will feature a wide diversity of journalistic voices, one of our greatest strengths. It will build on our more than three decades of providing impartial, accurate news to tens of thousands of Terminal subscribers in the UK, our second-biggest market after the US. And it will be led by our London headquarters and overseen by our global editor-in-chief, John Micklethwait, who happens to be British.

John and I don’t always see eye to eye on policy and political issues — I suspect he still regrets that King George III did not triumph in our little disagreement in the 1770s — but we both agree the newsroom must always be fully independent, and free to report without fear or favor.

Advertisement

The investment we are making in Bloomberg UK reflects our optimism about the nation’s future and our commitment to supporting its economic growth and strengthening its civic traditions. By creating good jobs in British journalism and providing the news and information decision-makers need, we will do our part to help the UK remain a force in the world for stability, prosperity and democracy. I hope you will give it a look.

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, and UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article