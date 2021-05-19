Not necessarily. A large study based on data from a U.S. health plan published in The BMJ in mid-May found that 14% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 developed one or more related complications requiring medical care beyond the acute phase of the illness. But when the authors compared the incidence of such conditions with an unaffected control group, they found the virus may increase the risk of lingering ailments by less than 5%. Some conditions in Covid-19 survivors might occur by chance or be triggered by pandemic-induced stress and anxiety. A study of health-care workers at a Swedish hospital compared persistent symptoms among those who had recovered from mild Covid-19 at least 8 months before, and those who never caught the coronavirus. Among those who’d been infected, 8% reported lingering symptoms causing moderate-to-marked disruptions of their work life, compared with 4% in the non-infected group. Uncertainties about conditions attributable to Covid-19 have sometimes led to what patients describe as medical gaslighting by health professionals who don’t take their complaints seriously, especially if the patient is a woman.