The U.K. government in December published guidelines for identifying, assessing and managing the long-term effects of Covid-19. In the U.S., Congress is providing $1.15 billion in funding over four years for the National Institutes of Health to support research into the long-term effects of Covid-19. The series of studies hopes to answer questions such as what are the underlying biological causes and how might they be treated and prevented. Some researchers are pressing governments to focus attention not only on infection and vaccination rates but potential long-term organ damage. For example, researchers have shown SARS-CoV-2 can infect insulin-producing pancreatic tissue, potentially triggering diabetes that in some cases persists beyond the acute infection. That’s prompted Australia’s Monash University and King’s College London to create a global registry for studying “new onset” diabetes. Some long haulers have reported feeling better after receiving a Covid vaccination, prompting researchers in April to examine the phenomenon and whether vaccines can offer clues to treatment. Avindra Nath, clinical director of the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, said vaccines, including for flu, have been known to help patients with chronic fatigue, but relief has almost always been temporary.