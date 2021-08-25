IPhone owners all know masks and the iPhone’s FaceID face-reading technology do not mix. In contrast, the S21 Ultra’s fingerprint reader is extremely convenient. True, iPhone owners can avoid the trouble of having to yank down their masks and show their faces every time they want to unlock their phones by changing the settings to allow for a typed passcode to be used instead. But that means giving up some of the extra security inherent in biometric authentication. Beyond that, the Samsung phone camera’s more powerful optical zoom enables users to take clear photos farther away from the subject, a plus in an era of social distancing. But perhaps the S21 Ultra’s best feature is its display.