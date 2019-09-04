For almost half a decade Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Now, the slowest expansion in six years has put India behind China, Indonesia and a few others in the region. Waning consumption at home, troubled banks and a gloomy global outlook are being blamed, prompting a flurry of measures from the government. At risk are efforts to reduce poverty in Asia’s third-largest economy and the ability to generate jobs for the more than 10 million young people entering the workforce each year.

1. How deep is the slowdown?

Gross domestic product growth slowed to 5% in the three months to June from a year ago, lower than economists predicted and below the average 7%-8% quarterly expansion seen in the past few years. That prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. to cut India’s growth projection to 6% for the fiscal year through March 2020, although the government is sticking to its forecast of 7%.

2. Is 6% not good enough?

Not really. If Modi wants to make his pledge to turn the country into a $5 trillion economy by 2024, from $2.7 trillion now, India needs its economy to expand at a 9%-10% pace for a sustained period of time. With growth slowing for the past five straight quarters, and no sign of a respite, that’s a setback for efforts to fix the extreme income gap. In a country of 1.3 billion people, India’s per capita income is about $2,000 a year -- dwarfed by China’s $9,800 and the U.S.’s $62,600. So while 6% expansion might look good on paper, India needs faster growth just to catch up with other Asian countries such as Indonesia, where per capita income is at $3,900, and South Korea’s $31,000.

3. But isn’t growth slowing in the rest of the world?

Yes, the U.S.-China trade war is rippling across the globe, putting a brake on world growth and prompting fears of a U.S. recession. Economists have downgraded growth forecasts for China to below 6% for next year. The trade fallout is hurting India’s exports as well, but the bigger problem is the slide in domestic consumption, which makes up nearly 60% of India’s GDP.

4. Why is consumer spending so weak?

The economy has been shedding jobs, banks have curbed loans and farmers’ incomes have been subdued. The jobless rate jumped to a 45-year high of 6.1% in 2018 and anecdotal evidence suggests that there’s more pain to come as the struggling auto sector -- which makes up almost half of India’s manufacturing sector -- continues to cut jobs. The slide in consumer spending and plunge in auto sales mean overall manufacturing, which contributes about a fifth to the economy, is barely growing, and businesses are curbing investment.

5. What do India’s banks have to do with the slowdown?

Banks have been cautious about lending in the past few years as they grapple with non-performing loans and their withdrawal from the market had seen so-called shadow banks emerge. In the past year, these non-bank lenders have been facing their own troubles following a default by one of the biggest institutions, IL&FS Ltd., which set off a liquidity crisis. Shadow lenders fund everyone from small-time entrepreneurs seeking startup funds to property tycoons looking to roll over debt, and when they curbed loans, consumer spending started to tail off.

6. What do experts say?

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das says the slowdown is cyclical, which means business activity will pick up when the cycle turns. He’s cut interest rates four times this year to help cushion the economy and pumped liquidity into markets, but says the government also needs to fix structural weaknesses, like making it more easier to do business in India. A senior leader from Modi’s party says the slump is seasonal, but most economists say the outlook is gloomy even though there may be some recovery in the second half of the year.

7. What’s the government doing?

In the week before the GDP data was released, the government took a number of steps to bolster the economy. It plans to merge weak state-run banks with stronger ones, hoping that can spur lending. Foreign investment rules were eased and tax breaks given on vehicle purchases. The government also got a windfall from the central bank in excess of $24 billion to boost spending, although it hasn’t decided yet what to do with the money. Most of these measures though are focused on improving the long-term potential of the economy, rather than providing a short-term boost.

