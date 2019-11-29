1. How deep is the slowdown?

Growth slowed to 4.5% in the July-September quarter from a year ago, the weakest since 2013. The economy is expanding well below the average 7%-8% quarterly pace seen in the past few years. Economists have been steadily downgrading their growth forecasts for the current fiscal year through March 2020, with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey now at 5.6%, down from 6% in October. The central bank’s most recent forecast is for growth of 6.1% this fiscal year.

2. Is 5%-plus not good enough?

Not really. If Modi wants to make his pledge to turn the country into a $5 trillion economy by 2024, from $2.7 trillion now, India needs its economy to expand at a 9%-10% pace for a sustained period of time. With growth slowing for the past six straight quarters, and little sign of a sharp rebound, that’s a setback for efforts to fix the extreme income gap. In a country of 1.3 billion people, India’s per capita income is about $2,000 a year -- dwarfed by China’s $9,800 and the U.S.’s $62,600. So while 5%-plus expansion might look good on paper, India needs faster growth just to catch up with other Asian countries such as Indonesia, where per capita income is at $3,900, and South Korea’s $31,000.

3. But isn’t growth slowing in the rest of the world?

Yes, the U.S.-China trade war is rippling across the globe, putting a brake on world growth and prompting fears of a U.S. recession. Economists have downgraded growth forecasts for China to below 6% for next year. The trade fallout is hurting India’s exports as well, but the bigger problem is the slide in domestic consumption, which makes up nearly 60% of India’s GDP.

4. Why is consumer spending so weak?

The economy has been shedding jobs, lenders and crisis-hit shadow banks have curbed loans and farmers’ incomes have been subdued. The jobless rate jumped to a 45-year high of 6.1% in 2018 and anecdotal evidence suggests that there’s more pain to come as the struggling auto sector -- which makes up almost half of India’s manufacturing sector -- continues to cut jobs. The slide in consumer spending and plunge in auto sales mean overall manufacturing, which contributes about a fifth to the economy, is barely growing or even contracting, and businesses are curbing investment.

5. What do India’s banks have to do with the slowdown?

Banks have been cautious about lending in the past few years as they grapple with non-performing loans and their withdrawal from the market had seen so-called shadow banks emerge. In the past year, these non-bank lenders have been facing their own troubles following a default by one of the biggest institutions, IL&FS Ltd., which set off a liquidity crisis. Shadow lenders fund everyone from small-time entrepreneurs seeking startup funds to property tycoons looking to roll over debt, and when they curbed loans, consumer spending started to tail off.

6. What do experts say?

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das says the slowdown is cyclical, which means business activity will pick up when the cycle turns. He’s cut interest rates five times this year to help cushion the economy and pumped liquidity into markets, but says the government also needs to fix structural weaknesses, like making it more easier to do business in India. The government has announced a slew of measures, including $20 billion in tax cuts to companies, but most economists say the outlook is gloomy even though there may be some recovery later this fiscal year.

7. What’s the government doing?

Besides the tax cuts, the government has taken a number of steps to bolster the economy. It plans to merge weak state-run banks with stronger ones, hoping that can spur lending. Foreign investment rules were eased, a special real-estate fund set up to salvage stalled residential projects, and will sell state assets in India’s biggest privatization drive in more than a decade. The government got a windfall from the central bank in excess of $24 billion to help finance its spending. Most of the measures announced recently are focused on increasing investment, rather than boosting domestic demand.

