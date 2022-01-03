The People’s Bank of China is beyond provisos. In a statement on Dec. 25, the authority made clear its principal goal is to arrest a slowdown in growth. The PBOC pledged greater support for the expansion and that there will be more “proactive” deployment of policy. The bank already cut reserve requirements for lenders twice in 2021, and further easing is anticipated. For all the anxiety a cold war on technology and market access is causing, monetary policy is shaping up to be the big split. The more cautious stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia may yet be vindicated. Governor Philip Lowe has been at pains to discourage the idea that rates will escalate in 2022. That’s not the same as doing nothing. The RBA is expected to end quantitative easing in the first half of the year, possibly as soon as February. Given how economics Down Under were lauded during the three-decade run without a recession, the reluctance to sprint is an important qualifier to the global hawkish narrative. No preview of Asian monetary policy is complete without noting the potential for further radicalism in Indonesia, or for its debt monetization to go wrong. The 2020 direct purchase by the central bank of bonds from the Finance Ministry was billed as a one-time emergency step. Despite those assurances, the program was extended for two years. It would have been considered heresy in the years before Covid, and Jakarta got a pass in a benign global rate picture at the time. If Indonesia dips into the well again, will investors be so forgiving? The year is likely to be more textured than the heavy breathing about inflation and interest rates in December suggests. Controversial decisions will be made and, with them, a few mistakes. Don’t expect economies to march in lockstep. For people who spent the 2010s moaning about the predictability of central banks, congratulations. Vindication may be less than comfortable. More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion: