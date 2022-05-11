Placeholder while article actions load

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity. Romesh Ratnesar: Last year, President Joe Biden released his administration’s “management agenda,” which among other things, focuses on improving the federal government’s delivery of services and benefits. As the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, you serve as the federal government’s chief operating officer. You’re overseeing the administration’s efforts to make government work better. Why is it important for the federal government to deliver a better customer experience? What impact does it have on the lives of citizens and how does it influence their views of government itself?

Jason Miller, deputy director, U.S. Office of Management and Budget: It’s important to recognize that the United States government is an enormous service provider. Millions upon millions of people are interacting with the U.S. government every day, in lots of different ways — whether it’s seniors receiving monthly payments from Social Security; travelers going through TSA screening; veterans who are interacting with the health-care system; or people going to national parks. We’re just a huge service provider. And some of those services are provided at the most critical moments in people’s lives. One of the things that we know is that fewer people than are eligible actually receive the benefits that they should, in part because setting up an account or getting access to it or defining your eligibility is too challenging. So we won’t get the outcomes that these programs are set up to deliver unless we’re providing an adequate experience.Second, given the amount of time and anxiety it takes to deal with the government, as with any service provider, our government should be enhancing people’s lives in every way that we can.

Third, democracy is fundamentally built on a system of trust. And so the experience that people have with their government, the government’s ability to deliver for them when they need it most, is critical in terms of trusting that your government is, in fact, of, by and for the people.

RR: You’ve mentioned that people access government services at critical times in their lives. There have been few times in modern U.S. history in which so many citizens relied on government as much as they did during the coronavirus pandemic. What lessons did we learn about government’s ability to respond to a national emergency?

JM: I think we’re still working through all the lessons learned. In some areas, the government was absolutely prepared; and in others, not at all. Setting up big new programs in the midst of a crisis is very hard. The most obvious example is the unemployment insurance system. Eligible beneficiaries got stuck for weeks or months after they filed an initial claim. The Small Business Administration went from serving, you know, $40 billion a year to over $1 trillion dollars. It got the money out quickly, but obviously there were real questions in 2020 about whether that was done in an effective manner and whether it was given to the people that needed it most.

Other parts of the government continued to perform well, despite that increased stress. The Veterans Affairs department operates the largest health care system in the country. The VA has a lot of work still to do, but it’s made enormous progress over the last six years. Trust scores for the health administration of the VA are up over 80%. So there were parts of the government that I think performed incredibly well and there were parts of government that weren’t set up for success and couldn’t scale.

RR: The federal government consistently rates lower than just about every private-sector industry when it comes to customer satisfaction. Are those comparisons fair? What are some inherent obstacles you face in the public sector that stand in the way of improving the customer experience?

JM: As a former management consultant, I would note that there are many private sector organizations that do not do a particularly great job with customer experience. But, you’re absolutely right — when we look at the Forrester index, for example, the federal government does not perform particularly well. We were almost 11 percentage points lower than the private sector average in 2021, despite two years of improvement. There’s no doubt that there are more hurdles for federal government agencies. They have to operate under a whole set of statutory authorities put in place by Congress. And the incentive structure hasn’t historically been designed to focus on improving customer experience; it might instead be about minimizing errors or mitigating risk, or about maximizing the number of beneficiaries who get touched, rather than on the experience of those beneficiaries. What we’re trying to say is that those experiences actually matter deeply to the performance of each of those individual programs.

RR: What are the biggest sources of frustration for citizens in interacting with the federal government?

JM: There’s a range of them, but I think they generally boil down to complexity — difficulty accessing the things you need in a simple manner. We talk about the “time tax” people pay. If you knew it would take you 90 minutes to do a certain thing and you would get the outcome you want at the other end, you might bake in that time. It’s the uncertainty that’s the real challenge for people. It could be having to deal with multiple government websites and phone numbers or the lack of clarity about what information is needed. Sometimes you have to provide the same piece of information to multiple agencies. That complexity and uncertainty in the provision of services is a major pain point for people.

RR: So what can you do about it? Previous administrations have also tried to tackle these problems. What is the administration doing differently?

JM: It starts with the president. He’s deeply interested in this work. He’s talked about how when he first became a senator, he set up efforts to help his constituents access government services, because it wasn’t as easy as it should be. And he thinks that’s fundamental to what government does.

Second, we’re focused on customer experience, not customer service. Those are two different things. It’s the end-to-end experience of the individual that we need to assess. We need to map that journey. We need to put ourselves in their shoes when we’re designing those services. And we need to measure it on an ongoing basis. Our framework has a set of near-term commitments where we want to prove that we can actually deliver change. These are things that generally take about a year less than a year to improve — things like making passport renewals possible online, something that several million people do each year.

We’re also identifying areas where there are common pain points and trying to build government-wide solutions. That means focusing on key life experiences — critical moments in people’s lives where they’re often dealing with multiple agencies. This isn’t just about improving how the Social Security Administration in the way it administers services, for example. It’s about improving how people between 62 and 70 experience the government as they’re approaching retirement: applying for Social Security benefits, trying to figure out when they should enroll, trying to understand how to enroll for Medicare. Americans don’t care whether it’s agency A or agency B, they want their needs met.

RR: How much of this is about just getting bureaucracy out of the way?

JM: It’s more complicated than that. You need to start with who’s being served, what are their needs are. Our ability to create a digital-first experience can help millions of people but we also need a convenient in-person option for a lot of our services. We have to strive for a “no wrong front door” approach. I mean, undoubtedly, there are examples of too much bureaucracy. But that’s not because there are too many people, it’s because we’re trying to solve other challenges, meet statutory requirements, minimize errors and so on.

RR: You mentioned the importance of incentivizing the workforce to focus on customer experience. Those kinds of incentives don’t always exist in government. How do you build those into the culture?

JM: You need to start by having good measurement of your customer experience. For the first time, the SBA is doing a survey of the customer experience out of their 68 district offices. We’re trying to do that across all of our high-impact services. We’ve also set a target for trust. You can measure trust at the point of the interaction, which I think is really important. It’s not just, “Hey, do you get good services from this agency?” We also want to know, “You’ve just received this service. Were you satisfied? And do you trust the provider of that service?” That’s where we’ve seen such huge increases at the VA. And one of the interesting findings has been the interaction between customer experience and employee engagement. They see those things as inextricably linked. People who come into public service do so because of the impact that they can provide. And people throughout the government that we’ve been working with us are excited to knock down barriers and help resolve some of the trade-offs that may have been getting in the way of better experience.

RR: How much of this comes down to improving the government’s ability to deliver services digitally — nuts and bolts things like building better websites?

JM: Historically, government has not done a good job designing websites from the perspective of the user. They’ve instead been designed based upon the organizational structure of the agency, as opposed to how the customer interacts with the site. But we now have the U.S. Digital Service (USDS), which was created at the end of the Obama administration. That’s been an enormous success. Making sure that we have the right talent in agencies is something that we’re focused on — the engineering talent, the product talent, the CX talent. We do have examples of success as well. When the President announced that we’re going to be giving out 500 million free COVID tests, USDS worked with the U.S. Postal Service and set up a very, very easy-to-use website. There was a real focus on how people were going to interact with it. We had a front-end focus on user experience. And then we built the back end, the actual processing, and made it all seamless. We have some relatively high functioning websites in the federal government. But we have a lot of work to do.

RR: So what does success ultimately look like?

JM: Our target is for an over 75% trust score at the point of interaction. That’s a really high level. That means you’re not only having a good experience, you’re probably surprised that your experience was as easy as it was, in terms of getting access and getting the information you need; and you received the service on the back end — whether it’s a payment, whether it’s a patent, whatever it is — relatively seamlessly. The starting point for the government is not high, right? The expectation is that it’s going to be a headache, that it’s going to be complex and that it’s going to take a bunch of time. So we’re starting with low expectations. But I think we can outperform on that front.

