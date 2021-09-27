French policy is also driven by the strategic resources and markets the region offers. Its islands control vast expanses of ocean that give France the second-largest exclusive economic zone in the world after the U.S., with 11 million square kilometers (42 million square miles) in which it has jurisdiction to exploit the resources adjacent to its shores. Those include fish, seabed minerals and the biological diversity of reefs. Over the past decade or so, economic ties have increased dramatically between France and the Indo-Pacific, home to 60% of the world population and some of the planet’s busiest trade routes. French trade with the area has quadrupled in the last 30 years. France says more than one-third of its exports outside the European Union now go to the region, with China, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong its top trading partners. France exports not just textiles and beverages, but aeronautics and manufactured goods, like cars. French direct investments have also significantly increased, by about 75% since 2008 to 320 billion euros in 2018. More than 7,000 French subsidiary companies are present in the region, with revenues rising by 40% between 2010 and 2016.