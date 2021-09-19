You mentioned the number of days of quarantine. The Center for Health Protection, which is the public health authority in this regard, looks at the number of cases. Because we have different safeguards like testing — before and after arrival, at the airport, during quarantine — we have local data. The numbers are not very high, but because we have a zero tolerance strategy — even one [case] is not tolerable to a certain extent. Of course, you may say that, okay, you pay a price for that. Yes, we do pay a price for that.AT: Does that then mean that because there’s a zero tolerance policy, and because our situation is such, that as long as people keep coming to Hong Kong, we will maintain a 21-day quarantine? SC: We have to be true to our strategy. If we have adopted this strategy, our implementation and our measures are geared towards this particular strategy. That’s exactly the situation. That said, vaccines are available and globally, the vaccination rate has increased. Therefore, we think if we can achieve a high vaccination rate then we may be in a better position to work on adjustments of our strategy. Then we ensure that in our community, people are safe in terms of protecting themselves, should some virus or another wave come about.