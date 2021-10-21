The right question is, what could it have done differently? It’s often necessary for regulators to inconvenience those it’s seeking to protect — something we have come to grudgingly accept post-9/11 as we remove our shoes at airport security checks. But flights must still take off, and contractually agreed payments must still land. The RBI could have simply held banks as non-compliant — and taken a part of their revenue as fines — as long as they didn’t register their recurring payment e-mandates. This isn’t the first time the RBI has botched things up. Such carelessness has been on display since at least the bank meekly went along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strange decision in 2016 to outlaw 86% of the currency it had issued.