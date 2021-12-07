Israel is a country of many generals and military strategists. Their opinions vary on how to proceed in the international effort to revive the Iran nuclear agreement struck under Barack Obama’s presidency — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known by its initials JCPOA. Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018. Hardliners insist that Israel must oppose the deal and prepare to act unilaterally against Iran’s nuclear program. Others say this is a mistake; Israel can’t afford to take on the international community.