If no one secures 50% of votes in the first round (and no president has since Charles de Gaulle in 1958), voters will return to the polls two weeks later to choose between the two candidates who got the highest score. This can lead to tactical voting in which people don’t back their preferred candidate in the first round. Instead they pick someone with the best chance of defeating the person they most dislike in the run-off. For example, left-wing voters who feel betrayed by Macron, and who would normally pick someone like Jadot, might be tempted to vote for Pecresse in the first round because she’s ahead of Jadot in the polls and has a better chance of defeating Macron in the second round. This tactical approach can drain support from candidates who might otherwise stand a good chance.