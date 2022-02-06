1. Is Macron expected to win?
Yes, but we can’t be certain. In a crowded, two-stage election system, interpreting the polls is often an art. Apart from Le Pen, Macron’s rivals are Valerie Pecresse of the right-wing Republican party and far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour. At the start of 2022, most surveys showed Macron defeating any right-wing candidate. But keep in mind that headline polling numbers are an attempt to call the first round of voting on April 10. The result won’t be final until the two highest-placed candidates have faced off in a second round on April 24. If Macron wins, he’d be the first incumbent to prevail since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago.
2. What’s the overall state of play?
Macron has been focusing on security, immigration and national identity in an effort to steal the right’s thunder. That also helps him to fend off challenges from far-right candidates, who surveys show are heading for their best performance ever in a presidential election. The left, meanwhile, is scrambling to reach the 10% mark in polls. It can’t agree on a common candidate and is struggling to leverage interest in its own bread-and-butter themes, such as inequalities and climate change.
3. How are the pandemic and the economy playing into this?
State aid for workers and businesses through the pandemic inflated public spending and debt, but economic indicators are good. Macron and his predecessor’s early bet on labor and tax reforms may finally be delivering results, with low unemployment and economic confidence boosting French morale. If this continues, it would mark a shift in the course of European economic history, with France no longer perceived as one of the bloc’s problem economies, unable to adapt to globalization, grow or create jobs like its bigger neighbor, Germany. Still, Macron’s tax cuts for businesses and richer people, the decline of public services in rural areas and the hit to poorer households from high energy prices may fuel support for grass-roots protest movements like the Yellow Vests.
4. Why is the left no longer the force it was?
The Socialist Party gave France two presidents in the past 60 years, but it’s been losing its grip on the working class. In 2017, it imploded when Macron carved out a place for himself in the political center and many of the movement’s center-left members quit to join him. At least two other parties -- Jean-Luc Melenchon’s France Unbowed and Yannick Jadot’s Greens -- are now trying to impose themselves as leaders of the left in France. Neither they nor the Socialists are ready to put their differences aside and unite behind a single contender, even if it would give them enough votes to reach the second round. Then there’s demographics. Senior citizens tend to vote the most, and they tend to be more conservative. Together, Le Pen, Zemmour and Pecresse would win around 46% of ballots in the first round, according to polls.
5. Is there such a thing as ‘Macronism’?
It’s hard to find a political label for the former investment banker who began his career in public life as a socialist. As finance chief under his predecessor Francois Hollande, he cast himself as an economic liberal. His presidential victory was possible because many socialist voters switched allegiance. While out campaigning, Macron spoke about fighting inequality. He called France’s colonization of Algeria a crime against humanity, and said he didn’t care if Muslim women wore a veil in public spaces. Both these stands inflame the right, especially the far right. On the other hand, he’s scrapped a symbolic wealth tax, which even right-wing presidents failed to do before him, and called on the French to retire later. His two prime ministers were from the right, as well as his finance and economy minister. His interior minister is a hardliner who has criticized supermarket chains for stocking foreign food and accused Le Pen of being soft on Islamism.
6. So is Macron now a right-winger?
His views can fluctuate with public opinion. With polls suggesting the French increasingly prefer right-wing candidates, Macron’s rhetoric has followed, with promises to combat criminality and drug trafficking and hold a “big national debate” on drug use. He came under pressure as he tried to respond to Islamist terror acts during his term in office, including the beheading of a school teacher in 2020. He pushed through a “global security law” that did little to address a culture of violence in the police despite growing calls for more oversight. He also pushed legislation to preserve French secular values that was seen by some on the left as stigmatizing Muslims. At the same time, his pledge to use taxpayers’ money to support jobs and livelihoods through Covid “whatever it costs” blurred the line again. He’s also extended paternity leave and opposed the erosion of worker pay and conditions in the European Union -- both left-leaning policies.
7. How does the voting work?
If no one secures 50% of votes in the first round (and no president has since Charles de Gaulle in 1958), voters will return to the polls two weeks later to choose between the two candidates who got the highest score. This can lead to tactical voting in which people don’t back their preferred candidate in the first round. Instead they pick someone with the best chance of defeating the person they most dislike in the run-off. For example, left-wing voters who feel betrayed by Macron, and who would normally pick someone like Jadot, might be tempted to vote for Pecresse in the first round because she’s ahead of Jadot in the polls and has a better chance of defeating Macron in the second round. This tactical approach can drain support from candidates who might otherwise stand a good chance.
8. What else should we watch for?
The legislative elections of June 12 and June 19 shouldn’t be forgotten. If the new president doesn’t hold a majority in parliament, his or her hands will be tied, and that person could end up with a prime minister from another faction -- something that happened in the 1980s and the 1990s. Macron’s party has recently shown its weaknesses locally, with poor results in city and regional elections. So even if Macron is re-elected, it’s not certain that he’ll get to implement his policies.
9. What does it all mean for France’s place in the world?
Macron made France a more visible global player, despite setbacks. His attempt to explain his vision on the role of religion in society drew ire in the Muslim world, while his assertion that NATO was “brain dead” angered some allies, especially in eastern Europe. He’s maintained the country’s voice in international politics, which is over-sized compared to its economy, largely because of France’s historic ties to countries that won independence after being colonized more than a century ago. Pretty much all the leading candidates want to reform the European Union. Pecresse’s position on Europe is ambiguous, but her international policies are unlikely to diverge much from Macron’s.
