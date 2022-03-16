1. How strong is Macron’s position?

At the start of 2022, most surveys showed Macron defeating any right-wing candidate. Since then his lead has widened significantly. His main challengers include far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, whom he easily defeated in 2017; Eric Zemmour, a far-right former media pundit; and Valerie Pecresse of the center-right Republican party. In a crowded, two-stage election system, headline polling numbers are an attempt to call the first round of voting. The result won’t be final until the two highest-placed candidates have faced off in a second round on April 24.

2. What role has the war in Ukraine played?

Macron devoted more time to foreign affairs than his predecessors have in election years as part of a failed effort by the U.S. and Europe to defuse tensions surrounding Ukraine. Rivals are pushing the narrative that Macron has been played by Russian President Vladimir Putin. But in times of conflict, incumbents typically benefit in polls and Macron is no exception. That’s especially the case as some of his rivals are facing criticism for being pro-Putin. Macron has maintained France’s voice in international politics, which is over-sized compared to its economic and military heft, largely because of its historic ties to countries that won independence after being colonized more than a century ago.

3. How big an issue is the economy in the campaign?

Many voters approve of the way Macron steered the country and its economy through the worst of the pandemic. Economic indicators are good. Labor and tax reforms may finally be delivering results, with low unemployment and economic confidence boosting morale. If this continues, it would mark a shift in the course of the European Union’s economic history, with France no longer perceived as one of the bloc’s problem economies.

4. What else are people taking about?

Macron is also focusing on security, immigration and national identity to fend off challenges from far-right candidates, who polls show are heading for their best ever performance in a presidential election. While Le Pen has sought to moderate her views to widen her base, Zemmour makes a point of being the “anti-woke” candidate. Unlike Le Pen, who’s making her third presidential bid, he’s a newcomer to politics who offers a more hardline version of her anti-immigration platform. Pecresse was chosen as the Republican party’s first female candidate to breathe new life into a party long dominated by men. Squeezed between moderates and hardliners in the party, her campaign has failed to take off. Left-wing parties are struggling to cut through to voters with a focus on inequality and climate change -- though support for far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon is rising a bit and he’s ahead of Pecresse in a few polls.

5. Why is the left no longer the force it was?

Over the past 40 years, the Socialists have held the Elysee almost half the time, but it’s been losing its grip on the working class. It imploded when many of the movement’s center-left members quit to join Macron in 2017, making his presidential victory possible. At least two other parties -- Melenchon’s France Unbowed and Yannick Jadot’s Greens -- are trying to establish themselves as leaders of the left. Neither they nor the Socialists are ready to put their differences aside and unite behind a single contender, even if it would give them enough votes to reach the second round. Then there’s demographics. Senior citizens tend to vote the most, and they tend to be more conservative. A wave of Islamist attacks over the past decade, including the beheading of a schoolteacher in 2020, led to a national debate about identity that the far-right exploited. Together, Le Pen, Zemmour and Pecresse can be expected to win around 46% of ballots in the first round, according to polls.

6. What does Macron stand for?

It’s hard to find a political label for the former investment banker who began his career in public life as a socialist. As finance chief under his predecessor Francois Hollande, he cast himself as an economic liberal. While out campaigning in 2017, Macron spoke about fighting inequality and called France’s colonization of Algeria a crime against humanity. More recently, with polls suggesting the French increasingly prefer right-wing candidates, Macron’s rhetoric has followed. He backed legislation to preserve French secular values that was seen by some on the left as stigmatizing Muslims. He scrapped a symbolic wealth tax and called on the French to retire later. On the other hand, he pledged to support jobs and livelihoods through the worst of the Covid crisis, extended paternity leave and opposed the erosion of worker pay in the European Union -- all left-leaning policies.

7. How does the voting work?

If no one secures 50% of votes in the first round (and no president has since Charles de Gaulle in 1958), voters return to the polls two weeks later to choose between the two candidates who got the highest score. This can lead to tactical voting in which people don’t back their preferred candidate in the first round. Instead they pick someone with the best chance of defeating the person they most dislike in the run-off. For example, left-wing voters who feel betrayed by Macron, and who would normally pick someone like Jadot, might be tempted to vote for Pecresse in the first round because she’s ahead of Jadot in the polls and has a better chance of defeating Macron in the second round. This approach can drain support from candidates who might otherwise stand a good chance.

8. What else should we watch for?

The legislative elections of June 12 and June 19 shouldn’t be forgotten. If the new president doesn’t hold a majority in parliament, his or her hands will be tied, and that person could end up with a prime minister from another faction -- something that happened in the 1980s and the 1990s. Macron’s party has recently shown its weaknesses locally, with poor results in city and regional elections. So even if Macron is re-elected, it’s not certain that he’ll get to implement his policies.

