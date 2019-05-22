While tax hikes are rarely popular anywhere, in Japan increases in the national sales tax proved especially toxic, squelching economic growth and damaging political careers. Yet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to let it rise again in October, after two delays, despite a wobbly economy and escalating trade tensions. He has taken steps to soften the blow to consumers, but even members of his own party are speculating it could be postponed again. Abe says only an economic shock on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis would stop it -- but he has said that before, only to flinch.

1. Why is Japan raising the sales tax?

The government is looking to ease the world’s biggest debt load and strengthen the social safety net. Japan’s public debt has grown to more than twice the annual gross domestic product as the cost of caring for its aging population balloons. (A higher proportion of Japan’s population is aged 65 or older than in any other country.) Lawmakers agreed in 2012 to double the tax rate to 10% in two stages (the first step, to 8%, came in 2014). That’s well below the 20% rate in the U.K. and on par with Australia’s 10%. In a bid to spread the benefits wider, some of the additional tax revenue this time will also be used to fund free preschool education and day care.

2. Why is the tax so problematic?

Since its introduction in 1989, the tax on goods and services has been blamed for squeezing consumption and adding to the economic malaise in a country where people have long preferred to save than spend. The tax has prompted recessions, alienated voters and contributed to the fall of at least three prime ministers, most recently then-Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who lost the 2012 election to Abe after agreeing to the increases. The climate is still perilous. The economy, while technically growing, is deteriorating and a May poll by the Asahi newspaper found that 54% of respondents were against the increase. To reduce the impact on lower-income households, food and some other goods will be exempted from the latest increase.

3. Could the rise still be postponed?

Yes, but it would require a lot of justification from Abe, beginning with how conditions were equivalent to the financial crisis. Senior lawmaker and Abe confidant Koichi Hagiuda has suggested that poor economic data could put the increase on hold, while Cabinet ministers have insisted it will go ahead. When the tax rise was delayed before, the decisions came nearly a year ahead of time. Given that this year’s budget has already been passed, and includes revenues from the tax increase, a postponement could cause significantly more headaches.

4. Is the tax working?

Somewhat. The extra revenue has slowed the increase in the nation’s debt but it hasn’t stopped it. The government had to push back its target for achieving a budget surplus, excluding interest on debt, and social security costs are projected to keep expanding. The sales tax has offered a steadier and growing stream of revenue to bolster Japan’s finances. It’s expected to account for 33% of total tax revenue for fiscal year 2018, up from 18% in fiscal 1988.

5. Can the economy withstand a hike?

Perhaps. The 2014 increase sent consumption into a tailspin, but economists expect the impact to be smaller this time, largely because of government measures to support spending, including tax breaks on purchases of new cars and homes, and a complex system of rebates for those using cashless payments. But exports and industrial production have significantly worsened this year as China’s economy has slowed and the U.S. and China engaged in a trade war. Japan’s first-quarter economic growth at 2.1% masks that weakness, but will still make it more difficult to argue the country is facing dangers on par with the 2008 financial crisis. However, a complete rupture in U.S.-China trade talks might offer an excuse for a delay.

6. Are there alternatives?

Many fiscal hawks say increasing the sales tax is the only way to effectively address Japan’s finances. But other ways of raising funds to pay for the new preschool education have been proposed, including issuing more bonds and an income-tax surcharge called “child insurance.” Etsuro Honda, a former economic adviser to Abe, has backed issuing new bonds, saying the tax increase would raise the risk of a return to deflation by sapping spending power and inflation expectations.

7. Could the tax prompt new elections?

An upper house vote is scheduled for this summer, and Abe could call a simultaneous lower house vote to let people express their view on the tax hike. When the country slipped into recession after the first sales tax increase in April 2014, he postponed the second increase planned for 2015 and called a new election, saying he wanted a new mandate for his economic policies. But Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says there will be no connection between the sales tax and elections this time, contradicting some other members of the ruling party.

With assistance from Grant Clark.

