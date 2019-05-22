While tax hikes are rarely popular anywhere, in Japan increases in the national sales tax proved especially toxic, squelching economic growth and damaging political careers. Yet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to let it rise again in October, after two delays, despite a wobbly economy and escalating trade tensions. He has taken steps to soften the blow to consumers, but even members of his own party have speculated it could be postponed again. Abe says only an economic shock on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis would stop it -- but he has said that before, only to flinch. His victory in July’s upper house elections means he’s unlikely to do so this time.

1. Why is Japan raising the sales tax?

The government is looking to ease the world’s biggest debt load and strengthen the social safety net. Japan’s public debt has grown to more than twice the annual gross domestic product as the cost of caring for its aging population balloons. (A higher proportion of Japan’s population is aged 65 or older than in any other country.) Lawmakers agreed in 2012 to double the tax rate to 10% in two stages (the first step, to 8%, came in 2014). That’s well below the 20% rate in the U.K. and on par with Australia’s 10%. In a bid to spread the benefits wider, some of the additional tax revenue this time will also be used to fund free preschool education and day care.

2. Why is the tax so problematic?

Since its introduction in 1989, the tax on goods and services has been blamed for squeezing consumption and adding to the economic malaise in a country where people have long preferred to save than spend. The tax has prompted recessions, alienated voters and contributed to the fall of at least three prime ministers, most recently then-Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who lost the 2012 election to Abe after agreeing to the increases. Abe’s election victory means he won’t have to worry about facing voters for a while, but the economic climate is still perilous. While the economy expanded in the first quarter, rising risks include the U.S.-China trade war. An NHK exit poll after the July 21 upper-house election showed 57% of respondents opposed the plan. To reduce the impact on lower-income households, food and drink will be exempted from the latest increase.

3. Could the rise still be postponed?

Yes, but it would require a lot of justification from Abe, beginning with how conditions were equivalent to the financial crisis. Senior lawmaker and Abe confidant Koichi Hagiuda has suggested that poor economic data could put the increase on hold, while Abe reiterated following the election that the tax increase would take place. When the tax rise was delayed before, the decisions came nearly a year ahead of time. Given that this year’s budget has already been passed, and includes revenues from the tax increase, a postponement could cause significantly more headaches.

4. Is the tax working?

Somewhat. The extra revenue has slowed the increase in the nation’s debt but it hasn’t stopped it. The government had to push back its target for achieving a budget surplus, excluding interest on debt, and social security costs are projected to keep expanding. The sales tax has offered a steadier and growing stream of revenue to bolster Japan’s finances. It’s expected to account for 33% of total tax revenue for fiscal year 2018, up from 18% in fiscal 1988.

5. Can the economy withstand a hike?

Perhaps. The 2014 increase sent consumption into a tailspin, but economists expect the impact to be smaller this time, largely because of government measures to support spending, including tax breaks on purchases of new cars and homes, and a complex system of rebates for those using cashless payments. But exports and industrial production have significantly weakened this year as the U.S.-China trade war has heated up and global growth has cooled. Japan’s first-quarter economic growth at 2.2% masked that weakness, but nonetheless will make it more difficult to argue the country is facing dangers on par with the 2008 financial crisis. However, a complete rupture in U.S.-China trade talks may prompt a rethink on the tax in Tokyo.

6. Are there alternatives?

Many fiscal hawks say increasing the sales tax is the only way to effectively address Japan’s finances. But other ways of raising funds to pay for the new preschool education have been proposed, including issuing more bonds and an income-tax surcharge called “child insurance.” Etsuro Honda, a former economic adviser to Abe, has backed issuing new bonds, saying the tax increase would raise the risk of a return to deflation by sapping spending power and inflation expectations.

--With assistance from Grant Clark.

