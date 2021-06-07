That’s also flared again this year after a Seoul court ruled in January that Japan should compensate the women. However, the same court but with different judges and plaintiffs ruled in April that Japan had sovereign immunity and didn’t have to pay compensation in a South Korean civil suit. Historians say anywhere from 50,000 to 200,000 women -- many of them Korean -- were forced into service in Japan’s military brothels. There are fewer than two dozen known survivors in South Korea. In 2015, Japan and South Korea announced a “final and irreversible” agreement that came with a personal apology from then-prime minister Shinzo Abe as well as about $9.6 million for a compensation fund. But many South Koreans opposed the deal, which was signed without consulting the victims, some of whom refused the money in protest. Under President Moon Jae-in, who took office in 2017, South Korea shut down the fund, angering Tokyo. Following that, South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang said in an interview with Bloomberg News that Japan’s then-Emperor Akihito -- whom the speaker called “the son of the main culprit of war crimes” -- should hold hands with the women and personally apologize. Japan demanded an apology for that and a retraction.