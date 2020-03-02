1. Why did tensions boil over?

Two veteran politicians, Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim, pulled off a shocking election victory in 2018 that ousted then-Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was enmeshed in a massive money-laundering scandal linked to the state investment first 1MDB. Mahathir, now 94, became prime minister again (he held the post from 1981 to 2003), with the understanding that he would hand over to Anwar at some point. Delays in setting a date -- as well as policy disputes within the unwieldy coalition -- led to tension that boiled over in late February. Mahathir abruptly stepped down and became interim prime minister, saying he wanted to form a unity government that would be more likely to listen to him. But the king pre-empted his efforts on March 1 by naming Mahathir’s erstwhile right-hand man, Muhyiddin Yassin, as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister since independence from the U.K. in 1957.

2. There’s a king?

Malaysia is a parliamentary democracy along the lines of the U.K., except instead of one constitutional monarch the title rotates every five years among the rulers of nine Malay states. The king, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, usually stays on the sidelines performing ceremonial duties, but is involved in major appointments like that of prime minister.

3. Who is Muhyiddin?

A 72-year-old career politician who rose through ranks of the once-ruling United Malays National Organisation party. He was Najib’s deputy for six years before he was sacked in July 2015 after calling for greater clarity in the 1MDB investigations. He later joined forces with Mahathir to set up a new party, Bersatu, and became home affairs minister in the new government. A cancer survivor who’s generally low-profile, he’s perhaps best known for quipping in 2010 that he considers himself “Malay first” and Malaysian second.

4. What does ‘Malay first’ mean?

Almost two thirds of the country of some 31 million people are ethnic Malays, who are overwhelmingly Muslim. There are also large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities who are Christian, Buddhist and Hindu. Government policies give preferential treatment to Malays, traditionally seen as disenfranchised, in such areas as public-sector jobs, housing and higher education. Critics say the preferences have fostered cronyism and a dependence on state handouts and have prompted many educated minorities to look for work overseas, draining the economy of talent. But they are something of a “third rail” in Malaysia’s polarized politics. Mahathir’s appointment of Lim Guan Eng as finance minister, the first ethnic Chinese to hold the post in over four decades, sowed suspicion among Malay nationalists that their benefits would be eroded, costing the coalition support.

5. So what can we expect?

Mahathir and Anwar, who are also Malay, had campaigned on a “New Malaysia” agenda aimed at boosting good governance -- including prosecuting Najib and his wife for corruption. Mahathir had appointed the country’s first female chief justice and lifted bans on previously blacklisted journalists. The parties in the new government, including Najib’s UMNO, are supporting a more conservative agenda favoring Malays, including measures to promote a stricter version of Islam.

6. What about the economy?

It’s already growing at the slowest pace in a decade amid the rapid spread of a virus that’s wreaking havoc on travel and supply chains across Asia. (Projections are for a 3.2% to 4.2% expansion of the commodity-reliant economy this year, down from an earlier forecast of 4.8%.) Mahathir had unveiled a 20 billion ringgit ($4.8 billion) stimulus package to support affected businesses, particularly in the tourism industry. Oil-related earnings also are in decline amid weak crude prices, adding headwinds for exports and potentially undermining the Muhyiddin-led government’s capacity to boost infrastructure, lift income and rein in government debt. Even before the virus, recent surveys found rising living costs and a lack of jobs had replaced corruption and abuse of power as voters’ top concerns.

6. What about foreign relations?

It’s not clear yet what Muhyiddin’s policy will be. Malaysia has long been seen as one of Southeast Asia’s most stable countries and enjoys relatively warm relations with China, its biggest trading partner. It is participating in China’s ambitious infrastructure program known as Belt and Road, although Mahathir canceled one deal and renegotiated another last year to cut costs. While Mahathir has regularly denounced the Trump administration over its trade policies and its Middle East peace plan, the U.S. is Malaysia’s largest source of foreign-direct investment. According to the U.S. State Department, the two countries cooperate closely on security matters, including counterterrorism and regional stability.

7. What does it mean for investors?

With some from the old government back in power, Mahathir has expressed concerns of possible political meddling in the legal process, which could undermine investor confidence. Snap elections could be called if the new government proves unstable. The key stock index, which has been one of the world’s worst-performers since the 2018 election, slumped to its lowest since 2011 a day after Muhyiddin’s appointment. The ringgit has been trading around its lowest level in two years.

