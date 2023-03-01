Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The large crowds of Mexicans that took to the streets on Feb. 26 were protesting a new law that, once signed and published, would cut the budget and workforce of the country’s election regulator, known as the INE. In a country where votes were routinely rigged during much of the 20th century, the new law is widely viewed as a threat to a still-young multiparty system. It’s also seen as part of an effort by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, to undermine democratic norms and boost his party’s chances of holding power after his six-year term ends in 2024, something he denies.

1. What is the INE?

In 1990, Mexico’s Congress created an organization to oversee elections in response to a presidential contest two years before, in which vote counting was halted and the ruling party’s candidate suddenly jumped into the lead. The work of that body, the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), was seen as key in laying the foundation for voters to end seven decades of single-party rule by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which happened in 2000. The Instituto Nacional Electoral, INE, is the successor to the IFE. Its leadership is chosen by the lower house of Congress, and it’s responsible for everything from issuing voter registration cards to making sure political parties’ radio and television ads don’t break rules for local and federal elections.

2. What would the new law mean for the INE?

The law, which passed Congress in late February and awaits the president’s signature, would force the INE to lay off about 6,000 of its roughly 17,000 workers, including 85% of a key section known as the Servicio Profesional Electoral, according to INE president Lorenzo Cordova. He argued that it could make it difficult for the agency to make sure that voting goes smoothly in future elections. The measure would also limit the salaries of INE staff and eliminate its investment trusts.

3. What’s AMLO’s argument for the changes?

He says the INE is not bias-free and elections are too expensive. He accused the INE of turning a blind eye to fraud, most notably in his unsuccessful 2006 presidential campaign, even if observers did not find proof of generalized voting irregularities and the elections were deemed fair. He had originally proposed even more sweeping changes, including having the INE’s leadership decided by popular vote, but that failed to reach the threshold of two-thirds approval in both houses of Congress needed to pass as a constitutional amendment. AMLO criticized protesters for being part of the country’s elite: “What do they really want? That corruption will not be touched. That the privileged will not be touched.”

4. What do AMLO’s opponents say?

They plan to ask the country’s top court to declare that the law violates the constitution and should be annulled. Previously, the INE and opposition parties have argued in court that the government’s changes would allow such things as public officials surreptitiously campaigning before the period for that officially begins, something that’s currently banned. More broadly, they say that the law is just the latest in a series of steps by AMLO to weaken Mexican democracy, building on his attacks on journalists and non-governmental organizations, undermining of independent agencies and funds and flouting of environmental laws for pet projects. Former President Vicente Fox said in a tweet on the day of the protest march, “Nothing and nobody is above the Constitution.”

5. What’s the outlook for the 2024 election?

AMLO’s party, Morena, is positioned to win the next presidential election, but whether it will maintain its control over Congress remains up in the air. (Some state-level elections this year are supposed to give a sense of public opinion.) Members of his party have already started unofficially gunning for the presidency, including Mexico City’s mayor and the foreign affairs minister; the party has said it will pick its candidate later this year. AMLO is unofficially expected to have the ultimate say in who that person will be, though the party has said it will choose the winner based on surveys. The biggest opposition parties, PAN and PRI, have banded together as part of a coalition to confront him. The massive demonstrations against the electoral reform in November as well as February were seen as early signs that the weak opposition might be able to capitalize on some of the discontent with AMLO’s heavy-handed policies. Despite his popularity, AMLO’s disapproval rating hit 46% last month according to a El Financiero poll, the highest in his presidency.

6. How does this fit into AMLO’s larger record?

He has sought to change the constitution several times to give himself more control over matters related to security and energy. He has also expanded the presence of the new National Guard, an army force doing domestic police work, in the country and has succeeded in expanding the role of the military in such things as the construction of a train line and airport he has pushed as personal priorities. He has been criticized for his lackadaisical response to calls from protesters for action on issues like the rising number of murders of women. Lopez Obrador’s approval rating has consistently been high, and he has dominated the political scene since his party won in a landslide in 2018.

