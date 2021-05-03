Nobody is sure what else regulators might have missed. Stifel strategist Alexis Panton says there’s concern that companies, particularly Credito Real, could be underreporting delinquencies. Concerns about the company have been rising since a sharp drop in revenue at the start of 2020. He says the company’s latest balance sheet change was because of just one large loan that wasn’t accounted for properly, and similar problems could exist. “Suspicions are growing that something might be amiss here,” he wrote in an April 14 note. Barclays analyst Gilberto Garcia said in a note that Credito Real management wouldn’t confirm how many big loans are on its books. He downgraded the stock to underweight. LM Capital Group co-founder Luis Maizel, who holds Credito Real bonds, described shadow banks as having opened “Pandora’s box” and said he’ll stay away from the sector until there’s more clarity.