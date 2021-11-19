More than a year of angry and sometimes deadly street protests by India’s farmers have forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the biggest retreat of his seven years in office: the repeal of his attempt to fundamentally overhaul the way farm goods are produced and sold in the nation of almost 1.4 billion people. New legislation would have opened up a decades-old system of state-run wholesale markets to more private sales. But farmers and opposition politicians argued it would leave those working the land vulnerable to exploitation. In a country where more than half the people depend on agriculture for their livelihood -- and with key provincial elections approaching in early 2022 -- it was a message Modi apparently decided he could no longer ignore.