1. How will the USMCA change things?

Though Trump has depicted it as altogether different -- “The terrible NAFTA will soon be gone. The USMCA will be fantastic for all!” -- even a fellow Republican, Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, said 95% of the new deal “is the same as Nafta.” Some industries would notice changes. For automakers, new rules would require more vehicle components to be made in North America, with a portion made by workers earning an average of at least $16 per hour. Canada agreed to allow more imports of U.S. dairy products. Both Canada and Mexico would increase the value of goods that can be imported duty-free. Internet platforms couldn’t be held liable for third-party content, and companies couldn’t be required to store their data locally. Canada would increase its copyright protection term.

2. Why was Nafta renegotiated?

Calling it the “worst deal in U.S. history,” Trump blamed Nafta -- which integrated North American supply chains in auto manufacturing and other industries and removed barriers to foreign investment and cross-border trade in services -- for increasing the U.S. trade deficit and sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico. Though economists argue over Nafta’s impact on the U.S., most objective analyses have found it didn’t cause major aggregate job losses in America but also didn’t significantly boost gross domestic product there. Trump wasn’t alone in calling Nafta inadequate. The deal, signed in 1991 and implemented the first day of 1994, couldn’t have anticipated e-commerce and digital trade, for instance.

3. Did Trump pull the U.S. out of Nafta?

No, although he claimed he had the right to do so with six months’ notice to Mexico and Canada. Experts disagreed on whether Trump could do that unilaterally or would need the consent of the U.S. Congress. It proved a moot point, as Nafta has remained in place, covering most of the $1.25 trillion in annual trade among the three North American countries, and will do so until the new agreement is ratified by the legislatures of the three countries.

4. How will things improve for the U.S.?

The U.S. International Trade Commission found it would boost U.S. trade with Mexico and Canada by about 5% overall, resulting in a 0.35% GDP increase in its sixth year. It would also increase U.S. workers’ annual incomes by an average of $150 and increase employment by 0.12%, or roughly 176,000 jobs. Trump has said the pact could bring more than 1 million jobs to the U.S., far beyond other estimates.

5. Is everyone so positive?

An International Monetary Fund assessment was less rosy for the U.S. It said the agreement would reduce the country’s “welfare” (a measurement of consumption) by $794 million, while boosting Canada’s by $734 million and Mexico’s by $597 million -- “relatively small” effects at the aggregate level. Just implementing the deal would benefit businesses by providing increased certainty about the future, especially because it would largely exempt Canada and Mexico from future auto tariffs.

6. What held up the USMCA?

Concern from U.S. opposition Democrats, who control the House of Representatives. They sought changes, including on provisions regarding the environment, pharmaceuticals, labor and overall enforcement. To address Democrats’ concerns, the revised agreement removes a loophole in Nafta that allowed any country to object to the formation of enforcement panels. It adds new labor provisions, including a labor-specific dispute panel system and an inter-agency committee to monitor labor rights in Mexico. Democrats also succeeded in removing a provision that would have guaranteed 10 years of data protection for biologic drugs. Mexican officials had balked at proposals such as unannounced labor inspections that they said would infringe on their sovereignty. Sticking points also included the agreement’s liability shield for tech companies and the required use of North American steel and aluminum in vehicles.

