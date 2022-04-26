Placeholder while article actions load

After decades of neutrality, Finland may decide as early as next month to apply for NATO membership. Neighboring Sweden could soon follow. Unsurprisingly, Russia has threatened “serious military and political” consequences in response. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A larger and more potent North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Russia’s doorstep may well heighten President Vladimir Putin’s insecurity and paranoia. For that, he has only himself to blame. The question is whether it’s a good idea for the alliance itself.

Finland remained neutral between East and West during the Cold War. Even after joining the European Union in the mid-1990s, Finns overwhelmingly opposed NATO membership; as recently as 2017, fewer than 20% backed the idea. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, public opinion has shifted dramatically. Support for NATO membership is now 68%. If, as expected, the government files for membership, the Finnish parliament appears likely to endorse it before the NATO summit meeting in June.

For Finland, the benefits are clear. Full membership would bring the country under NATO’s collective-defense umbrella, guaranteeing that the alliance would use force in the event of a Russian attack — a once-remote possibility that, in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, now seems more plausible. Finland would be fully integrated into Western intelligence and defense planning arrangements, enhancing its ability to monitor Russian military deployments along its border.

As for NATO, the Finnish bid would certainly make sense militarily. Although it has a small standing army, Finland’s reserve force is Europe’s largest; some 900,000 Finns have military training. The country’s air force and intelligence services are among the most advanced in Europe. If Sweden joins, its military’s air-defense and submarine prowess would bolster NATO’s ability to counter hostile Russian activity in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic.

There would be political benefits as well. It’s true that previous rounds of expansion, particularly to less-developed democracies in southeastern Europe, have strained the alliance’s resources and forced it to do business with illiberal governments. But adding Finland and Sweden, both prosperous democracies, would only bolster NATO’s credibility as a defender of liberal values. It would also help distribute the long-term costs of maintaining European security, allowing the U.S. to devote more attention to the Pacific. Despite Putin’s repeated threats, history shows that a larger alliance provides greater deterrence against Russian aggression in Europe, not less.

That said, the risks involved must be confronted openly. Expanding the alliance requires approval from the governments of all 30 member states — including Hungary, whose recently re-elected prime minister, Viktor Orban, has made little secret of his admiration for Putin. In the U.S., two-thirds of the Senate would need to approve. A protracted debate in Western capitals could create a dangerous interregnum in which the Nordic countries will have renounced their neutrality but not yet received any collective-defense guarantees.

NATO’s leaders can prepare for this possibility. Once Finland and Sweden make their intentions clear, President Joe Biden should make a public case for why their membership in NATO would benefit America’s national security and press wavering senators to quickly ratify the agreement. European governments should strengthen their defenses against Russian disinformation campaigns and other interference. While the ratification process plays out, the U.S. and U.K. should broaden defense-cooperation agreements with Finland and Sweden and coordinate with both countries to take action against any Russian provocations.

A final risk is that Russia will respond belligerently to NATO’s expansion — perhaps by deploying additional nuclear weapons in the Baltic region. Such a move would undoubtedly raise tensions and risk miscalculations. As a precaution, the U.S. and Europe should reiterate that the alliance’s purpose is purely defensive — but that their commitment to collective security is unshakable. The prospective new members should also adopt a membership model similar to Norway’s, under which they would adhere to the alliance’s treaty obligations but not host permanent U.S. bases or nuclear weapons on their soil.

Expanding NATO is not without potential hazards. But the costs of backing down in the face of Russia’s threats and aggression are likely to be far greater. A bigger NATO is a stronger NATO.

