FF: Or they’ll have an anecdote. They’ll say, well, my friend use this crystal, and, you know, she had this terrible backache and then she wore the crystal and around her neck.NDT: And the biggest problem in our brain, and advertisers exploit this, is we are more likely to believe eyewitness testimony than we are to believe cold data.FF: Do you think the flat earthers really believe the Earth is flat? Or are they just putting us on because it’s funny to talk about the Earth being flat?NDT: I want to believe that they’re just putting us on. But you see other stuff people believe in the world, and flat earth is not the most extreme of what people think.FF: Do you think the questioning scientific mindset can be taught, or do you think that some people are born to be questioners and others to be believers?