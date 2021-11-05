Pfizer said Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89% in a clinical trial of 1,219 unvaccinated adults. Overall, just 0.8% of people who started treatment within three days of getting sick ended up in the hospital and no one died, while 7% of people who got a placebo in that window were later hospitalized or died. Similar results were found when the drug was started within five days of symptom onset. The trial was stopped early by independent monitors because the effect was so impressive. The drug binds to an enzyme called a protease to stop the virus from replicating itself. A Pfizer spokesperson said the company currently expects to produce more than 180,000 packs of the drug by the end of this year, and anticipates making at least 50 million packs by the end of 2022, with 21 million produced in the first half of the year.