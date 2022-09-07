Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK and the European Union are wrangling over Brexit arrangements covering trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that are designed to avoid the return of a hard border with the Republic of Ireland. Britain’s government says the current regime, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, is stifling the flow of goods and it wants to rewrite the arrangements painstakingly agreed to in years of negotiations. The tensions are a reminder that, even though the UK officially parted ways with the EU at the start of 2020, fundamental aspects of the relationship remain problematic.

1. What is the protocol?

It’s an arrangement to keep goods moving between Northern Ireland, a region of the UK, and EU-member Ireland to the south, while making sure the border doesn’t turn into a soft target for smuggling goods into the EU. It does that by imposing physical checks on products arriving in Northern Ireland from mainland Britain. The UK government says the burden of new paperwork and customs procedures have disrupted trade and effectively created an internal border within a sovereign country. It’s also unhappy that the European Court of Justice oversees large parts of the protocol.

2. What could the UK do?

New Prime Minister Liz Truss is backing legislation that would allow ministers to unilaterally rewrite the bulk of the protocol. The new rules would separate goods just flowing between Britain and Northern Ireland from those intended for the EU, and allow businesses in Northern Ireland to choose whether they follow UK or EU standards, or both, for goods. They would extend UK subsidy controls and tax breaks to Northern Ireland and strip the ECJ of its role in settling disputes over the Brexit deal in the region, instead allowing an independent arbitration panel to oversee legal issues. Alternatively, the UK could suspend part of the protocol by triggering an emergency clause known as Article 16, which either the UK or the EU can do if they believe the protocol has caused “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or a “diversion of trade.” Article 16 doesn’t allow one side to scrap the protocol entirely. The UK insists it would prefer a negotiated solution, while not ruling out either option.

3. What does the EU say?

The European Commission said the UK bill “is extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK” and would be a breach of international law. EU officials say the UK already accepted that the protocol was the best solution to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and protect the integrity of the EU’s “single market” for goods, which ensures the same standards and rules governing areas such as food safety. They say the current arrangement grants Northern Ireland unique access to both the EU common market and the UK. The bloc has proposed concessions to reduce the customs burden on traders, but refused to scrap the role of the ECJ.

4. How do people in Northern Ireland feel?

Support has been growing for parties that want to keep the protocol, weakening Britain’s argument that the arrangement doesn’t have the backing of the region’s population. In elections to Northern Ireland’s assembly in May, Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein took seats from the Democratic Unionist Party, which favors close ties with Britain and has campaigned for the protocol to be scrapped as it treats Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK. The DUP is refusing to take its place in the region’s power-sharing government unless the protocol is removed.

5. Where do we go from here?

The UK’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is likely to face opposition in Parliament but Truss is determined to push it through. The EU has likened the legislation to a “gun on the table” in the talks. If Britain goes the other route and triggers Article 16, the protocol requires each side to give the other a month’s notice before activating its provisions, and they must then hold talks before any action can be taken. The other side would have the right to take immediate and proportionate retaliatory measures. If the UK were to suspend customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, it would create a dilemma for the EU: would the bloc be prepared to construct a border of its own between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to protect its single market? That prospect has been downplayed by EU officials.

6. So what options does the EU have?

The EU has restarted a case it initiated against the UK in March 2021 over the implementation of the protocol. In June, it decided to launch two new infringement cases over the UK’s failure to meet its obligations under the EU’s sanitary and phytosanitary rules and provide the EU with required trade statistics data on Northern Ireland. Infringement proceedings could ultimately lead to financial penalties being imposed on the UK, but the cases will play out over many months. If the EU really wants to play hardball, it could impose tariffs on targeted goods in Britain. The most radical, and ultimately most risky, option would be an EU decision to end the entire trade and cooperation agreement with the UK, which would further hamper UK access to the EU single market. The EU is the UK’s largest trading partner, and businesses from both sides would lose out. If the dispute were to spiral out of control, the hard-fought peace and stability of Northern Ireland could, ultimately, be in jeopardy.

