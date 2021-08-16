Given the deep conditioning of markets, and its positive reinforcement by financial rewards, a huge shock to market psychology — such as a serious policy mistake, a big market accident or a combination of both – would be needed to shake investors out of a mindset that has served them incredibly well so far. It is a mindset that is immune to lots of bad news. Indeed, it allows for the immediate reframing of such bad news into good news — for example, the greater the headwinds to the economy, the higher the likelihood of another round of stimulus measures from the Fed. No wonder skeptics, particularly in the hedge fund space, have lost the appetite to challenge ever rising markets.