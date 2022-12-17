Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the heart of the way stocks have come to be bought and sold in the US in recent years is something called payment for order flow, or PFOF. It’s what’s made much of stock trading commission-free, which in turn brought into the markets the millions of new retail investors who fueled 2021’s so-called meme stock revolution. But PFOF has also become a focus of attention for the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC decided not to ban the practice, but has set in motion the biggest revamping of equity market structure in more than a decade, changes that could make PFOF less profitable or potentially even disappear.

1. What is payment for order flow?

It’s money paid to brokerages to execute orders coming from the brokerage’s retail investors. The firms making the payments are electronic wholesalers, also known as market makers, and include such giants as Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial and Susquehanna International Group. Between them, Citadel and Virtu handle more than half of the wholesale trading market; Citadel alone handles one in every four US equities trades. The payment recipients are retail brokers that range from newcomers like Robinhood Markets Inc. to veterans like E*Trade and Charles Schwab Corp. The payments are allowed if the market makers and brokerages are providing brokerage clients with what regulators consider “best execution” on trades, a standard based on a combination of price, speed and other factors.

2. Why are they willing to pay for order flow?

Market makers have spent billions of dollars on sophisticated technology that lets them execute trades involving billions of shares per day. The top seven such firms executed roughly $460 billion worth of share orders for retail brokers in 2022 through October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. These firms make money by paying a little less to buy a stock, or by getting a little more when they sell a stock from retail orders. This small “spread” is essentially part of the price retail investors pay. These tiny profits on smaller orders add up, making it worth paying retail brokerages to have trades sent their way.

3. Why the focus on retail trades?

Institutional orders are larger, can shift the price of a stock dramatically — exposing the market makers to greater risks if the price swings against them — and take longer to execute. Retail trades are smaller, so they have less of an impact on price, and can happen in a matter of milliseconds.

4. How big is payment for order flow?

Total payments for order flow in the first three quarters of 2022 came to $2.4 billion for both equities and options trades, and $3.8 billion for all of 2021. Equities payments, roughly 30% of the total, are on target to hit $0.9 billion for 2022 while options are targeted to reach $2.2 billion. The number of trades steered to retail wholesalers for equities this way could represent as much as 10% of stock activity, but has varied over recent months depending on the market’s conditions.

5. How has this changed stock trading?

Payment for order flow helped to usher in the no-fee trading era. It gave Robinhood, the upstart financial-technology company, a reliable source of revenue that let it knock its price to trade down to zero, compared with a previous average price of $4.99 per trade. That pushed most of its competitors to follow suit in 2019. Retail trading took off during the pandemic disruptions of early 2020, with people making more investments while stuck at home. That enthusiasm has worn off. Average daily volume of the six larger wholesalers was down 46% from the January 2021 peak. Still, the momentum contributed to the migration of trades happening away from public exchanges.

6. Where did trading move?

There’s been a steady increase in what’s known as off-exchange trading, which has grown from 11% of trading volume in 2004 to 40% in May 2022. Off-exchange trading, which includes alternative trading systems or dark pools, doesn’t display the investor’s asking or offer price, which is information that can drive stock prices up or down, potentially reducing profits. Only the results of trades are made public.

7. What’s the advantage for market makers of off-exchange trading?

Typically a wholesale market maker like Citadel Securities and Virtu will route retail orders through these venues or will “internalize” them by matching buy and sell orders from the flow of trades they’re handling. They say that their freedom from some of the rules governing exchanges means they’re often able to get clients a better price. Firms handling institutional orders may want to trade off-exchange to avoid disclosing the kind of larger orders that can shift prices.

8. What do supporters of PFOF say?

The wholesale-trading firms say that along with subsidized trading, investors are getting some of the best prices ever due to the sophistication of the current system. Price improvement, the amount a retail investor saved compared to the best displayed price on an exchange at the time, is on a pace to reach exceed $3.1 billion for this year. Ending or limiting PFOF could have unintended consequences that lower these savings and end up hurting retail investors, they warn.

9. How about its critics?

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has been one of the current system’s biggest detractors, but not its only one. Critics say there’s not enough competition among the giant players that dominate the execution of stock trades, and average traders don’t know if they’re actually getting the best prices for their transactions. Gensler has said trades aren’t “free” even when brokers don’t charge a commission, asserting that the costs are baked in somewhere in the system. His goal is to bring more pricing competition and transparency to the equities market through what could be a major overhaul.

10. What is the SEC doing?

NEW:

The SEC in mid-December adopted four proposals that Gensler says will boost transparency and competition. Broadly, the plans could lead to more stock orders going to exchanges like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange rather than Citadel or Virtu. One proposal would require market participants to engage in auctions for the right to process many orders within milliseconds. That requirement would apply to most market-making firms and major stock exchanges. The auctions could directly affect market-making firms that have built algorithms and technology to process trades quickly and provide what they say is the best deal for customers. ((They might have less incentive to pay brokerages for the right to handle a trade if they might lose the transaction to a competitor in an auction.))

