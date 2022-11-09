Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The bonds may be “perpetual,” but the headaches they caused in Asia in early November were immediate: An obscure South Korean insurer bucked convention by initially opting not to pay investors back, in a wakeup call that a wave of firms could follow suit. That sent prices on many “perps” tumbling by a record. Signs that the Federal Reserve would guide interest rates even higher than expected worsened the rout. The turmoil was a reminder to global investors that securities that are unremarkable parts of the financial plumbing in normal times can present unexpected risks when pressures build.

1. What are perpetual bonds?

In theory, they’re bonds that a borrower can choose to never pay off. Perpetual bonds, or perps, are issued by companies without a maturity date, or with very long tenors such as 50 years. In contrast, the tenor of many corporate bonds globally falls somewhere around only 8 years. But in reality, investors generally expect perps to be paid back after just several years. That’s because most of the securities have so-called call option dates, when the borrower can decide to redeem them. Most of the time, that’s just what they do. Investors hold perps primarily because they pay higher interest than normal bonds, to compensate for the risk that borrowers could go against that convention, making them more akin to stocks paying regular dividends.

2. What is a call date?

When a perpetual bond is issued, a date is set at which the issuer has the option to redeem the bond at a specific price, usually par value. If the issuer chooses not to buy the bond back, it needs to start paying a higher interest rate to the holder than before the call date. Call dates are usually set to land a few years after issuance and thereafter at regular intervals, with the payments ratcheting up if the bond isn’t redeemed. Over the last 14 years, ever since the 2008 financial crisis ushered in a lengthy era of declining or low interest rates, investors had grown accustomed to borrowers opting to buy back the bonds at the first call date, because the issuer could often secure cheaper financing than what they would have had to pay after the reset.

3. What are the risks of perpetual bonds?

In normal times, they’re not thought of as risky, but two features embed the possibility of big losses. For one thing, the prices of a perpetual bond are more sensitive to changes in interest rates -- and thus more volatile -- than comparable notes of shorter duration. A jump in interest rates that makes existing bonds with lower rates less valuable has a bigger impact on a note that could be locked in for decades than on one that matures in a year, for instance. Secondly, perps are a type of subordinated or junior subordinated debt, meaning that in case of a default they stand to be wiped out before forms of senior debt like public bonds or bank loans. In this sense, they’re akin to contingent convertible bonds, known as CoCos -- a cross between a bond and a stock that was designed to prevent a repeat of the taxpayer bailouts of the 2008 financial crisis.

4. Why do borrowers and investors like them?

Borrowers have varied reasons for issuing perpetual notes. Banks and other financial companies often use perpetual bonds to raise Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital, a lender’s first line of defense after equity against financial shocks. They can either convert to equity or be written down to increase a lender’s equity base when the company faces financial distress and its capital ratio falls below a certain level, minimizing any systemic pain. Non-financial borrowers may opt for this debt, despite a relatively higher cost, as they technically don’t have to repay the principal -- or at least not for many years. While perpetual bonds are riskier than conventional notes due to the uncertainty of the maturity date, the higher yields are an appeal to investors. The call option on the note, meaning investors can potentially get their principal back, is another reason some buy them. Additional options such as the increase in interest if not called by the issuer, and conversion of a fixed rate into a floating one after an initial period, also can make their returns more attractive than regular notes.

5. What’s happened to perpetual bonds this year?

Inflation took off as the Covid pandemic waned and Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting energy and other commodity supply lines. In response, the Fed and other central banks have dramatically pushed up interest rates to try to rein in rising prices. That changed the calculus for borrowers in deciding whether to buy perpetual bonds back at their call date: As interest rates rise, making it more expensive to buy and replace a perp, even the stepped-up rate triggered by skipping the call can be lower than what the market rate to refinance now would be. November’s turmoil was triggered when two life insurers in South Korea did just that, deciding to delay buying back their notes, the first such move since 2009. In the market drop that followed, notes issued by Kyobo Life, one of Korea’s top insurers, and AIA Group Ltd., the largest insurer in Hong Kong, were hit along with Korean, Hong Kong, and Chinese banks. While one of the Korean insurers that had initially delayed backtracked days later, sparking a broader rebound in the securities, the asset class is still facing greater scrutiny as more call dates loom. An Australian regulator warned borrowers not to redeem capital securities early if they need to pay higher interest to issue new ones.

6. What’s the impact of that?

It’s not unknown for borrowers to skip a call option, though it’s rare for banks. Investors have never liked that, because who wouldn’t want to get paid earlier rather than later, particularly when you could reinvest that money in securities with higher interest rates? A longer maturity on the bond also means more uncertainty. In the context of a global downturn in bond markets, the prospect of many borrowers skipping calls has already shaken investor confidence. Such decisions also could affect future borrowing costs of the issuer: Investors will reward borrowers who exercise calls as it will be seen as a sign of them being well capitalized. Those that don’t could be punished -- forced to offer higher rates to attract buyers -- on concerns about their liquidity. At least $3.7 billion of perpetual bonds by financial firms in Asia Pacific will become callable before the end of this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

--With assistance from Harry Suhartono, Dorothy Ma, Yuling Yang and Catherine Bosley.

