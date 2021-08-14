The draft law was passed by the lower house on Aug. 11 and was sent to Poland’s opposition-controlled Senate, which has 30 days to amend the legislation -- for example by adding the U.S. to the list of countries allowed. The lower chamber will then vote on whether to approve or reject the upper house’s amendments, potentially giving Law & Justice another chance to blink. The bill will then go to President Andrzej Duda, a ruling-party loyalist, who could sign it into law, veto it or send it to the country’s Constitutional Tribunal for checks. Ruling party officials have also voiced hopes that TVN could find a new local owner or owners, if Discovery was willing to sell its asset.