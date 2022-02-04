A plan forged by the G-20 in late 2020 to rework the debt of countries in danger of defaulting -- known as the Common Framework -- has been hampered by a lack of coordination, transparency and clarity. Failure to make debt payments can close off access to capital markets, making a comeback even harder. Ethiopia, for example, signaled that it won’t ask bankers and bondholders for the same relief granted by state lenders such as Italy and France, for fear of alienating the financial community. Forging agreements on debt relief will increasingly hinge on China, which the World Bank said accounts for nearly 40% of the bilateral and private-creditor debt that the world’s poorest countries need to service this year. China says it has given relief to nearly two dozen countries, while complaining that private creditors and multilateral lenders haven’t done enough.