Qatar is spending a record amount to stage the world’s most-watched sports event, with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating it’s on course to complete $300 billion of infrastructure projects before the Nov. 21 opening game. (Russia spent $11 billion on the 2018 tournament, which attracted 3.6 billion television and online viewers.) It’s a sum that Qatar — which is smaller in size than the U.S. state of Connecticut — is betting will showcase its push to become a tourism and business destination capable of taking on regional rival Dubai. The outlay (equivalent to more than $900,000 per citizen) is no huge stretch for Qatar, which with its vast reserves of natural gas is one of the world’s wealthiest countries. Qatar expects the World Cup to add $20 billion to the economy, equivalent to about 11% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019.