QE is still under way, so QT isn’t on the immediate horizon. The Fed is currently tapering the pace of its monthly bond purchases, which until November were running at $120 billion a month. The purchases are scheduled to end in mid-March. Last time around, the Fed kept its balance sheet steady for about three years after finishing the taper. It did that by using the money from maturing bonds to buy replacements. It didn’t turn to quantitative tightening until it had raised its interest rate target range from near zero to 1% to 1.25%. While there’s no guarantee, most analysts see the same sequence again: from taper to rate hikes to QT. The speed is likely to be much faster this time, however. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is penciling in a start to QT in the fourth quarter of 2022.