That would be misguided. Rather than send mixed messages about its commitment to MPP, the administration should focus on making it more effective. It should expand coordination with the Mexican government to provide temporary housing and bolster security for those sent back across the border. It should provide additional incentives for Mexico to allow migrants to work, open bank accounts and access health care while they wait for their hearings. Limiting the distance asylum seekers have to travel for court appearances would bolster their chances of receiving a fair hearing. The administration should also increase the number of immigration judges assigned to the border and provide courts with the resources necessary to meet the government’s goal of resolving MPP claims within 180 days.