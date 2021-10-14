The president’s role is to set things in motion. He has the right to name the prime minister, and there’s no deadline for that. Once the new premier is named, he or she has a month to win a confidence motion in parliament, and if that fails, Zeman has a second pick. Again, there is no deadline, and he may prolong the process for months, as he’s done in the past. The latest example was in 2018, when he kept Babis’s first cabinet in office for half a year after losing a confidence vote. Even though Babis’s party is still the biggest single force in the legislature, power now rests with anti-Babis groups holding the majority in the new parliament. They can paralyze any government they aren’t part of, and they appear determined to oust the billionaire leader who has dominated the country’s politics for seven years.