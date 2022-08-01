Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The surge in food prices that followed the outbreak of war in Ukraine underlined the country’s pivotal role in feeding the planet. By disrupting exports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, barley and oilseeds, Russia’s invasion has stoked fears of a hunger crisis in poorer nations and contributed to a surge in inflation in the developed world. Ukraine made its first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion after an agreement was reached in July to unblock Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, but challenges remain before exports can be boosted to anywhere near pre-war levels.

1. Why is Ukraine so influential in global food markets?

Europe’s second-largest country by area, Ukraine’s level plains of dark, rich soil are ideal for farming. Cheap food from Ukraine has helped to shape the course of European history, feeding the populations of fast-growing industrial cities in the 19th century and sustaining the vast Soviet Union through decades of isolation. Before the war, Ukraine exported more grain than the entire European Union and supplied about half of globally traded sunflower seeds and oil. More than 30 countries that are net importers of wheat rely on Russia and Ukraine for over 30% of their wheat import needs.

2. How did the war affect exports?

Exports collapsed when Russian forces invaded in late February and imposed a blockade on Ukraine’s key export terminals of Odesa and Mykolayiv. By mid-year, about 25 million tons of grains harvested in 2021 were still stuck in the country, just as a new wheat harvest was starting. Some wheat, corn and barley was transported overland to Romania, Poland and Baltic Sea ports on roads, railroads and Danube river barges. These routes could only handle about a fifth of Ukraine’s prewar exports and efforts to boost volumes were held back by a dearth of fuel for trucks and transport bottlenecks. Ukraine’s ex-Soviet rail tracks use a wider gauge than their western counterparts, causing border delays of up to 30 days. Grain exports in July totaled just 1.7 million tons versus about 5 million tons monthly in a typical year.

3. Why does that matter?

The drop in deliveries from the fourth-biggest grain exporter sent prices shooting higher and left import-reliant nations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East scrambling to secure alternative supplies. By mid-July, however, the price of wheat had fallen back to its level before the invasion. Still, the shortages had contributed to sporadic political unrest and in May the United Nations World Food Programme warned that 43 countries were at risk of famine. Ukraine has been one of the largest contributors to the WFP: Eritrea and Somalia were almost entirely dependent on Russia and Ukraine for their wheat supplies last year, while Tanzania, Namibia and Madagascar relied on them for more than 60% of supplies, according to UN data.

4. What’s the new agreement?

There was a breakthrough in the months-long talks to resolve the impasse on July 22, when Russian and Ukrainian officials signed deals mediated by Turkey and the United Nations to allow exports to resume from Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk ports. The three locations together accounted for just over half of Ukraine’s seaborne grain exports in the 2020-2021 season. The first grain ship left Ukraine for Lebanon on Aug. 1 under the agreement.

5. What are the hurdles to ramping up exports?

The plan’s success hinges on the Kremlin abiding by the deal and there are concerns about securing ships, crews and insurance to carry the backlogged grain with the war still raging. Russia attacked Odesa’s sea port with cruise missiles just hours after signing the deal, raising doubts about its commitment. While the biggest export terminals were largely undamaged and still under Ukrainian control, the ports and coastal waters remain riddled with mines. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain and exporting it. Russia has benefited from the blockade as it has deprived the Kyiv government of revenue to sustain the resistance, inflicted economic pain on Moscow’s western adversaries and boosted the value of its own wheat on the international market (Russia is an even bigger wheat exporter than Ukraine).

6. How is the war impacting Ukraine’s next harvest?

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this year’s harvest could be half the size of last year’s, after farmland was damaged or cut off by the conflict. Farmers who are able to gather their crops could run out of room to store it as silos are still loaded with last year’s grains. That lack of storage capacity, combined with a collapse in incomes that’s left farmers without money to buy seeds, means it could take years for exports to fully recover.

