1. Who is Jay Y. Lee?
Lee, 53, is the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. and heir apparent to South Korea’s largest conglomerate. His father, Lee Kun-Hee, led the group for many years until he suffered a heart attack in 2014. The elder Lee died Oct. 25 after years in a coma, during which time his son became the de facto leader. Lee solidified his control after inheriting his father’s stakes in three Samsung affiliates and resolving the inheritance tax issue. (South Korea has one of the heaviest rates in the world.) The family’s wealth is estimated at about $30 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index, and their tax bill has been estimated at about $10 billion.
2. What is the legal dispute all about?
South Korea’s special prosecutors first indicted Lee in early 2017 on charges of corruption, alleging that Samsung provided horses and other payments to a confidante of the former president to win support for his succession. The case inflamed opinion against the country’s powerful conglomerates, or chaebol, and triggered the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye. Lee was initially convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, but the sentence was halved and then suspended in 2018 and he was released from jail. However, the Supreme Court in August 2019 overturned the lower court’s decision to suspend the sentence and ordered a retrial. He was convicted in January and sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
3. Is he out for good?
Depends. In early August a justice ministry committee recommended he be paroled. Last year prosecutors had sought an arrest warrant because of the other case, but the Seoul Central District Court rejected the request. That trial opened Oct. 22, 2020 and could last well into 2022, then another two years with appeals. (Meanwhile, Lee was indicted in June in connection with the alleged illicit use of propofol, a powerful anesthetic. That trial was scheduled to start in August. )
4. What is the ongoing case about?
It’s also related to succession. Prosecutors indicted 11 people including Lee and former Samsung executives after digging into the details of a controversial merger between two Samsung Group’s units in 2015. The investigation kicked off after the financial regulator concluded that Samsung Biologics Co. intentionally violated accounting rules and inflated its value ahead of an initial public offering. Prosecutors suspect the violation was to justify the merger ratio between Biologics’ major owner Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T, which helped bolster the value of the heir’s stake in Cheil and his influence at Samsung Group.
5. What’s at stake for Samsung?
Officially Lee needs to get an exemption from a five-year restriction on employment to take back the helm at Samsung. But it’s a gray area. He’s been running the conglomerate for about two years without a board seat and may continue to be engaged. He still needs to get approval from the authorities for overseas travel. Samsung had largely continued business as normal during the years-long probe, and investors have been mostly unfazed. But his return could expedite initiatives such as a $17 billion investment plan in the U.S. or major mergers and acquisitions.
6. What role does public opinion play?
The decision reflects President Moon Jae-in’s dilemma: defending his political legacy and helping his party ahead of the next presidential election. Convicted chaebol leaders, including Lee’s father, had typically received pardons from past presidents. Granting parole is seen as less politically risky, as it can be approved by the justice minister without seeking the president’s consent. Calls from business leaders to free Lee mounted during the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic and the related global semiconductor shortage. The justice minister said the decision to parole Lee took public sentiment and the economic situation into account. Last year Lee made a rare, personal apology in which he admitted to missteps and pledged not to hand leadership of the group to his children. Samsung has also been very active in South Korea’s battle against the coronavirus, dispatching its own doctors and helping to ramp up production of testing kits. And earlier this year, the group signed a deal with Moderna Inc. to manufacture coronavirus vaccines, thanks in part to its U.S. investment pledge, Bloomberg News has reported.
