The decision reflects President Moon Jae-in’s dilemma: defending his political legacy and helping his party ahead of the next presidential election. Convicted chaebol leaders, including Lee’s father, had typically received pardons from past presidents. Granting parole is seen as less politically risky, as it can be approved by the justice minister without seeking the president’s consent. Calls from business leaders to free Lee mounted during the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic and the related global semiconductor shortage. The justice minister said the decision to parole Lee took public sentiment and the economic situation into account. Last year Lee made a rare, personal apology in which he admitted to missteps and pledged not to hand leadership of the group to his children. Samsung has also been very active in South Korea’s battle against the coronavirus, dispatching its own doctors and helping to ramp up production of testing kits. And earlier this year, the group signed a deal with Moderna Inc. to manufacture coronavirus vaccines, thanks in part to its U.S. investment pledge, Bloomberg News has reported.