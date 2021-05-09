The SNP won 64 seats in the 129-seat parliament, up one from 2016 and falling just short of an outright majority. But with the Greens winning eight seats -- up two -- that gives pro-independence lawmakers a total of 72 seats. Sturgeon had described the vote as the most important in her country’s history and the result could now have consequences that reach far beyond the nation of 5.5 million people. While some powers in areas such as education and health were devolved to Scotland when the Scottish Parliament was set up in 1999, that has not quelled demands for fuller autonomy. Polls showed Scotland’s future as part of the union was the top priority among Scottish voters when deciding which party to vote for, and the election was set up as a de facto vote on independence. With a record turnout and tactical voting based on pro- and anti-independence allegiances, the constitutional future of Scotland trumped all other issues and set up a renewed confrontation with the U.K. government in Westminster.