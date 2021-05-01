Sturgeon’s SNP is likely to be the largest party in the 129-seat parliament after the election, but whether it will win an outright majority is still uncertain. Opinion polls by Ipsos MORI and Opinium have suggested the SNP could secure even more than the 69 seats it won in 2011, which Sturgeon would claim is the clear mandate she needs for a second referendum. But perhaps the biggest threat is from other pro-independence parties rather than those wanting to shore up the union. Her one-time mentor and now political rival Alex Salmond is leading the newly formed Alba party in an attempt to take advantage of Scotland’s mixed electoral system, intended to make the Edinburgh parliament more representative. Then there’s the Green Party, which polls show is enjoying a jump in support.