1. What’s the problem?
During the pandemic and the partial recovery that’s followed, the supply of containers fell well short of demand where and when they were needed most. According to Container xChange, an online platform based in Hamburg, Germany, there are 25 million containers in use worldwide making 170 million trips a year and another 55 million made when they’re empty -- on return voyages or to be realigned with demand. The system usually works well but can run aground trying to adjust to sudden, unpredictable shocks.
2. How did the system break down?
The global pandemic’s shocks to both supply and demand rendered even the most sophisticated economic risk models useless. The varying speeds of recovery across the world created a container shortage between China and the U.S., clogging one of the main thoroughfares. That led to backlogs at U.S. ports, truck yards and railroad hubs that handle intermodal freight, which were compounded by dockworkers calling in sick and shortages of truckers. By early 2021, the disruptions spread to other regions, including Europe. The crisis was worsened by the March 23 grounding of the 200,000 ton Ever Given container vessel in the Suez Canal, blocking the route in both directions and forcing other ships either to wait for it to be cleared or take a detour around South Africa.
3. Why couldn’t the system adapt quickly enough?
The industry’s consolidation left it less nimble to respond to demand swings but swifter and more unified in cutting capacity, to keep rates elevated. (Big companies usually have their shipping costs spelled out in contracts with the carriers -- but sometimes have to pay the more volatile spot rates that have soared recently.) About half the world’s containers are owned by the 10 major shipping companies and the rest are leased to the carriers by leasing companies, or owned by freight forwarders or other cargo handlers. The carriers -- a mix of publicly traded, privately held and government-backed firms mostly based in Asia and Europe -- sail along routes on fixed schedules matched to their expectations for market forces, handling about 90% of the worldwide trade in goods. After years of cutting capacity and creating alliances to boost efficiency, companies such as Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S are now enjoying their best profits ever. But the deals have also raised concerns about concentration that’s hurting competition.
4. What can be done?
President Joe Biden, in a July 9 executive order aimed at a number of industries, asked the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission to “ensure vigorous enforcement against shippers charging American exporters exorbitant charges.” That commission was already investigating the practice of carriers returning containers to Asia empty rather than filled with American exports because the eastbound route has been so profitable. European regulators are also monitoring the industry to understand the circumstances and gathering information to “identify any scope for intervention that can facilitate return to normal operations,” according to spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.
5. Will things get back to normal?
Most analysts thought container rates would start to plateau by now. But they’re still marching higher, with a 40-foot container on the busy route from China to the U.S. West Coast fetching nearly $10,000 the week of July 5, according to Drewry. Before the pandemic, that average over the past decade was less than $2,000. It’s easy to understand why, looking off the coast of Southern California. The number of anchored container ships waiting to enter the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles stood at 18 this week, with the average wait to offload hovering around five days. The delays are more than just a headache for importers waiting for their boxes – they sap capacity from the market, and that keeps rates elevated. While most analysts say the disruptions won’t last forever, many would counsel consumers to Christmas shop early this year because shipping may be a mess for the rest of the year.
Sound like an expert
Like most industries, shipping has its own jargon. Here’s a list that will help market-watchers talk like a sailor:
• OCEAN CARRIERS: The container shipping companies, also called liners or carriers.
• ALLIANCES: The biggest liners have formed alliances similar to airlines’ code-sharing arrangements to extend their reach, share ships and maximize capacity.
• SHIPPERS: Not to be confused with the container carriers, shippers are the companies that need to have goods imported and exported. It’s their cargo that the liners are hauling. Think Walmart Inc.
• FREIGHT FORWARDERS: Agents that contract with the carriers to move goods on behalf of companies.
• TEU: Short for 20-foot equivalent units, this is the standard unit for measuring containers and ship capacity. Another widely used size of the steel boxes comes twice as long.
• INTERMODAL: The system designed to move containers seamlessly around the world on ships, trucks and trains.
• BLANK SAILINGS: A canceled voyage, or a port that’s skipped, sometimes without much advanced warning.
• ROLLED CARGO: Freight that gets bumped from a scheduled sailing that’s overbooked -- not unlike the way airlines oversell seats on planes. It was a big problem in 2020.
• BACKHAUL: Cargo carried on the return trip. Westbound Trans-Pacific backhauls have stirred controversy recently because the liners have returned containers to Asia empty.
• DEMURRAGE/DETENTION CHARGES: Extra fees the carriers charge shippers for returning containers or other equipment late. Truckers and others complain about these penalties when the system is overstretched.
• REJECTION RATE: When freight forwarders decline to take cargo, despite having already agreed on a contract.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.